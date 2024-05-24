Heat Wave: Slight fall in mercury after hottest day in Kashmir

Amidst the intense heat wave in Kashmir, several areas across the Valley recorded a slight fall in the maximum temperature on Friday while Qazigund was the hottest at 31.4 degree Celsius.

After recording the hottest May day in the last over a decade yesterday, Srinagar has recorded a slight dip in the mercury today where a maximum temperature of 30.3 degree Celsius against yesterday’s 32.2 degree Celsius. 32.2 degree Celsius was also recorded in May 2013.

The heat wave continued across parts of Kashmir with the local Meteorological department predicting hot and dry weather conditions for the next five days.

As per the details, Qazigund was the hottest in Kashmir today where mercury settled at 31.4 degree Celsius against yesterday’s 32.6 degree Celsius.

The slight fall in the mercury was also recorded in Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag and Gulmarg.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius against yesterday’s 27.3 degree Celsius. In Kupwara, the mercury settled at 29.5 degree Celsius against yesterday’s 30.6 degree Celsius while in Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, the mercury settled at 30.0 degree Celsius against yesterday’s 30.1 degree Celsius and 20.8 degree Celsius against yesterday’s 22.0 degree Celsius respectively.

However, in Jammu’s three stations including Jammu, Banihal and Batote also, the mercury recorded a slight fall as the mercury settled at 40.0 degree Celsius, 28.6 degree Celsius and 29.9 degree Celsius respectively.

Katra has, however, recorded a similar maximum temperature as yesterday at 36.4 degree Celsius today while in Bhaderwah, it settled at 32.4 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told KNO that the weather is expected to remain generally dry till May 28 while the possibility of thundershower activity at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

From May 29-31st, the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy with light rain and thunder expected at isolated places.

Overall, no significant weather activity till 31st May, he said.

Meanwhile, the MeT has issued an advisory for farmers, advising them to continue farm operations.

“Heat wave over plains of Jammu division & Kashmir division would likely continue during the next 6 days. Hot and dry weather is expected over hilly districts during the next 6 days,” the advisory reads.

The MeT has also advised people to avoid heat exposure and drink a lot of fluid and water, especially vulnerable people like elderly, infants and children. Meanwhile, the MeT has issued an advisory for farmers, advising them to continue farm operations.

