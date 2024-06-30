Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli, Announces T20I Retirement Following World Cup Triumph

In a surprising turn of events, after Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma also bid farewell to the T20 format after lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.

India’s victory in the 2007 World Cup marked the beginning of Rohit’s remarkable T20I career. In 2024, it appears that he has come full circle with this event. With the retirement from the T20 format, Rohit also said the final goodbye to the captaincy spot that he held for more than two years.

Rohit announced that he was retiring from the shortest format but that he would still play for India in Test and ODI formats.

Shortly after teammate Virat Kohli declared his retirement from Twenty20 international cricket, Rohit made his declaration.

“This was my last game as well,” the captain said in his post-match press conference, referring to Virat Kohli’s earlier announcement that he will be retiring from T20Is.

“I’ve enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this. This is what I wanted – I wanted to win the cup,” and he saluted the room, to applause from the media.

He already expressed his gratitude to coach Rahul Dravid for his contributions to the sport by dedicating the T20 World Cup victory to him.

“What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20, 25 years, this was the only thing left. I am very happy on behalf of the entire team that we could do this for him,” Rohit said.

He also spoke highly of his teammates, praising bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah in particular as well as the retiring Virat Kohli.

“I am very lucky to have players like this in my squad, players who are playing for me and Team India – really, really grateful and thankful as well,” he added.

When asked if it was the pinnacle of his career, Rohit acknowledged that it was undoubtedly among the top moments to date.

“This has to be the greatest time. I can say that. It’s only because of how desperately I wanted to win this. All the runs that I’ve scored in all these years, it does matter but I’m not big on stats and all of that. Winning games for India, winning trophies for India – that is what I look forward to all the time,” Rohit said.

It was all smiles and a feeling of jubilation when Rohit came close to lift the trophy he desired most. The youngster who struck 30 in the inaugural edition of the competition to help India lift the trophy stood at the centerstage after 17 years. In a single moment, the heartbreak of seven months ago felt like a story of a different lifetime.

His life came full circle after he joined his long compatriot Virat Kohli to bid adieu to the format in which he thrived and gave the opposition bowlers a run for their money.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format’s best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain. (ANI)