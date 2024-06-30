From Delhi to Mumbai, Jammu and more, fans celebrate India’s victory in T20 World Cup

Indians from all over the country were spotted celebrating just after the “Men in Blue” clinched victory in a thrilling final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday.

Visuals surfacing from the India Gate at the national capital city Delhi showed that the fans celebrated the victory of the country by dancing and chanting “India-India”.

Fans of the Indian cricket team at various places in Mumbai cheered and celebrated the victory with great enthusiasm. Visuals from Mumbai showed that the public was celebrating and dancing in the joyous moments while chanting “India-India”. Praising the speculator performance by Jasprit Bumrah, they chanted, “Jasprit Bumrah Zindabad-Zindabad” and “Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Jasprit Tera Naam Rahega”.

Similar visuals surfaced from Pune, where the fans and citizens of the nation, including men, women and children, everybody celebrated India’s victory enthusiastically on the streets. They were seen dancing and waving off the flags of India.

Meanwhile, several fans were spotted in the streets of Raipur in Chhattisgarh who were celebrating the nation’s victory after 13 years in the ICC Championship. To express their immense joy, fans of the Indian Cricket Team burst crackers and danced enthusiastically to celebrate the victory.

Heaping in praise of the players, one of the fans said, “The way Kohli was being pressured, the way he played the final and the way Jasprit Bumrah bowled at the batters of South Africa, our win was definite.”

Visuals from Ernakulam, Kerala showed the celebration of fans as they dance after India lifts second T20 World Cup trophy.

Jammu was also not also left behind in celebration, as ICT fans at Jammu cheered this victory by dancing, bursting crackers and waving off the nation’s flag on the streets in large numbers.

In Nagpur, a huge crowd was witnessed to celebrate the victory of the ICC tournament. The crowd was seen chanting “India-India” continuously.

Beyond the borders, the ICT fans present at Barbados also cheered and celebrated the nation’s win. They were constantly chanting “India-India” and “Kohli-Kohli”.

In a nail-biting and thrilling match, India squashed a major victory to secure their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs at Barbados on Saturday.

Proteas (South Africa) have once again left heartbroken as they are yet to win an ICC title. Meanwhile, India has ended its 11-year-long ICC trophy drought, winning their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. India is the first team to have captured the title undefeated.

In the run chase of 177 runs, South Africa was off to a poor start as Bumrah cleaned up Reeza Hendricks while Arshdeep got skipper Aiden Markram caught. But Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock counter-attacked India, in addition to Heinrich Klaasen.

With a huge six by Klaasen on a Kuldeep Yadav delivery over extra cover, Proteas reached the 100-run mark in 11.3 overs.

Miller eased the pressure but Pandya came and delivered for India the crucial wicket of Klaasen for 52 in 27 balls. Pandya’s over though, gave a brief breather to India with no boundary, leaving them with 22 runs to defend in the final three overs.

Jansen was cleaned up by Bumrah and Proteas needed 16 runs in the final six balls.

Hardik came to deliver the final over, getting the big wicket of Miler for which Suryakumar Yadav took a spectacular catch near the boundary. Finally, Rabada was also dismissed leaving South Africa at just 169/8 and India won this nail-biting match by 7 runs. (ANI)