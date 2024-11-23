Breaking

Road Accident in J&K’s Katra Leaves Seven Injured 

Agencies
Agencies
Atleast seven people were injured in a road accident at Myari bridge in Katra area of Udhampur district on Saturday.

Officials told that a bus bearing registration number JK-02BB- 2577 on its way from Katra towards Jammu turned turtle at Myari bridge resulting injuries to seven people.

All the injured were immediately shifted to CHC Katra for treatment.

The injured persons have been identified as Darshana Devi wife of Bansi lal (45) resident of Serli Katra, Kanta Devi(62) wife of Krishan Chand resident of Serli Katra, Sudesh Kumari(62) w/o Gyan Chand resident of Serli Katra, Manisha Devi(27) daughter of Balbir Singh resident of Maghal Katra, Radhika(23) daughter of Bishan Dass resident of Kadmal Katra(23), Jugal son of Bansi lal resident of Serli Katra and Rani Devi(42) wife of Lt.Puran Chand resident of Serli Katra.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

