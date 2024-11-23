“Number of seats will increase in Jharkhand”: Congress’ Ghulam Ahmad Mir

The trends for the 2024 general assembly elections in Jharkhand have started to emerge where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the halfway mark.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the number of seats and the margin of votes for his party will increase.

Mir said that there are approximately 20 rounds of counting in total and the counting has happened for just two or three rounds. He further added that Congress will be able to add five to six more seats by the end of the vote count.

“These are early trends, we have just entered the second or third rounds of counting, there are approximately 20 rounds of counting in total. In some places, we are leading and in others, we are trailing.

We should wait till 2-3 PM, the number of seats and margin of votes for Congress will increase. In some areas, we will definitely do better in the fifth or sixth round of counting. Our JMM-led alliance has tried to perform better in these elections. We tried to reach out to people, especially women voters. People have responded to it in the polling and it is also visible now,’ Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir told ANI.

The perception about the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in urban areas is changing through the emerging trends, he said, adding that the small and media businessmen were not able to see any achievements and have suffered because of BJP’s policies such as Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“In Dhanbad, which is considered the second-best capital after Ranchi, we are performing very well. In Ranchi and Bokaro as well, we are performing well. We expect to add five to six seats by the end,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the BJP was successful in winning the confidence of people once again according to its expectation and hopes.

He further extended greetings to the public highlighting that the people are expressing their full faith in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Seeing the initial trends of election results, I am satisfied that the BJP seems to be successful in winning the confidence of people once again as per its expectations and hopes; be it Maharashtra assembly polls or Jharkhand assembly elections or any other by-elections. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the public is expressing full faith in the BJP. I extend greetings from my side,” CM Yadav told ANI.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is leading on 30 seats, Congress on 14 seats, RJD on 4 seats and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) – CPI(ML)(L) on 2 seats.

As per the trends, the BJP-led NDA has taken the lead on 30 seats, with BJP leading on 27 seats, AJSU on 1 seat and JD(U) and LJP(RV) both on 1 seat each. (ANI)