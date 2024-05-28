RO Srinagar finalizes arrangements for vote count at SKICC

Srinagar, May 27: Returning Officer (RO) 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency (PC), Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited SKICC-Centaur to review the arrangements put in place for Counting of Vote for Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat scheduled on June 4, 2024. He also took stock of the security measures being made in and around the counting centres.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Khalid Hussain Malik; SP East, Mubashir Bukhari; Additional SP Security, Mohammad Saleem; Nodal Officer Trainings, Riyaz Ahmad; Nodal Officer ETPBS, Mujtaba Ahmad Banday; Deputy District Election Officer Srinagar, Mir Imtiyaz ul Aziz and other concerned were present on the occasion.

During the visit, the Returning Officer along with the concerned Officer took a thorough inspection of the arrangements with regard to the preparations made in and around the counting centres for a smooth and well organized counting process.

The RO finalized the surveillance and security measures, seating arrangements, transporting of EVMs and the technical setup at the Counting Halls to ensure transparency, accuracy and the timely announcement of counting results.

He also passed directions to the Officers of different line Departments for ensuring uninterrupted power supply, adequate water supply, proper Internet facility, Media management, entry passes and other necessary measures to be put in place ahead of counting for 02-Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat.

While interacting with the Officers at the venue, the RO stressed on ensuring seamless arrangements and facilities in place for counting centres, strong rooms, CCTV links and training of manpower for upholding the sanctity and integrity of the democratic ethos.

The RO also said that the counting process will be done as per ECI guidelines under video recording and except the observer and Returning Officer, no one will be allowed to take mobile phones inside the counting room.

The EVMs are presently kept under three-layer security cordon in strong rooms at SKICC-Centaur, after the voting process was completed on May 13, 2024 for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.