IT deptt cancels licenses of 6 CSCs for overcharging

Srinagar, May 27: Tightening noose around the Common Services Centres for overcharging, the inspection teams of Information Technology department have recommended cancellation of 6 licenses in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir during surprise check of the same.

The inspection teams, under the supervision of Commissioner Secretary, Prerna Puri, conducted surprise check of various CSCs in twin districts of Samba and Jammu of Jammu division and Budgam in Kashmir division. The inspection was done to cross check and verify CSC’s adherence to government notified rates.

The inspection teams were supervised by Aijaz Qaiser, Additional Secretary IT Department.

During the surprise checks, 45 CSCs of Samba and Kathua districts (22 CSCs of District Samba and 23 CSCs of District Kathua) were inspected in Jammu division while 28 CSCs of Budgam district were inspected in Kashmir division. The inspection teams have recommended cancellation of licenses of 6 CSCs, 3 in Jammu division and 3 CSCs in Kashmir division.

Pertinently, the IT Department has notified rates to avail various online services which envisage Rs. 50 per service for government to citizen service and Rs. 75 for government to business services. Based on complaints of overcharging, 664 CSC licenses have been cancelled in the past 1 year (624 in 2023-24 and 40 in 2024-25).

Meanwhile, the Vice President CSC-SPV J&K has been directed to ensure that the notified rates are prominently displayed at a conspicuous place in each CSC sensitizing all Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) regarding notified rates.

Pertinently, aimed to achieve the goal of Digital India by providing seamless online services to the general public, Chief Secretary, Atal Dullo, had issued directions to set up new touch points for CSCs in various government offices, Colleges and Universities. Besides, directions have also been issued to all Deputy Commissioners to allocate the spaces in all such offices for setting up of new touch points. Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) of all districts have been nominated as nodal officers to facilitate and accelerate the opening of new touch points.

As on date, 446 new CSCs have been established, and 13081 CSCs including 537 PACs and 2160 FPS are active and providing services on Digi-Seva Portal in the Union Territory of J&K.

Deputy Commissioners, who are the Chairperson of District e-Governance Societies (DeGs) have also been asked to ensure strict enforcement of notified rates in their respective districts so that general public does not suffer on this account.