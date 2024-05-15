Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: R+Cu Magic Tablet

As rightly quoted by Albert Einstein If we knew what we were doing, it wouldn’t be called research, would it? Therefore, research demands consistent effort in the quest to uncover previously unknown methods, strategies, and the countless resources that God has created for humans. When it comes to research success, motivation, support, style, and creativity, as well as personal attributes, are essential components. One such breakthrough in biomedical research that has been making waves in the medical community is the development of the R+Cu Magic tablet—a promising new approach to cancer therapy that offers hope for patients worldwide.

All credit goes to the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai that has claimed that it has discovered a treatment to prevent the relapse of the cancer. According to media reports, the institute has made a tablet that they say will reduce the side effects of cancer treatment like chemotherapy by about 50 per cent and the chances of getting cancer for a second time by 30 per cent.

Understanding the R+CU Magic Tablet

Researchers under the leadership of Prof. Indraneel Mittra of the Translational Research Laboratory at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai have discovered that dying cancer cells release particles called cell-free chromatin particles (cfChPs) that can infiltrate healthy cells through the bloodstream and cause cancer. In accordance with this, the research group led by Professor Indraneel Mitra has created a novel, cheap cancer medication that can stop cancer from coming back. The medicine comes in the form of a 100-rupee pro-oxidant pill that contains copper and resveratrol (R+Cu).

Resveratrol is a stilbenoid, a type of natural phenol, and a phytoalexin produced by several plants in response to injury or when the plant is under attack by pathogens, such as bacteria or fungi. Resveratrol is extensively metabolized in the body, with the liver and intestines as the major sites of its metabolism. Sources of resveratrol in food include the skin of grapes, blueberries, raspberries, mulberries, and peanuts. You can get copper from plant- and animal-based foods like liver, oysters, spirulina, shiitake mushrooms, nuts and seeds, lobster, and leafy greens.

Free oxygen radicals produced by this mixture (R+Cu) stop chemotherapeutic toxicity and cancer metastases. It is probably going to work against oral, lung, and pancreatic cancer. This medication targets cell fragments, or cell-free chromatin particles (cfChPs), which are released by dying cancer cells. R+Cu demonstrated a 50% reduction in adverse outcomes from radiation and chemotherapy in pre-clinical testing conducted on rats. Human trials are still required for prevention, even though preliminary results point to a 30% efficacy rate in preventing cancer recurrence. This discovery raises the prospect of more affordable cancer treatments and reduced patient burdens.

The tablet awaits approval from India’s food safety agency and could be available for human clinical trials by June–July 2024 if successful. The cost of therapy may exceed hundreds or crores, however this tablet will just cost Rs 100 everywhere. There is an unmet clinical need to identify a low-cost medicine that can stop cancer from coming back; thus, in principle, I value the translational research findings of the Tata Memorial Centre team. It is crucial that the public receives suitable media and press coverage in order to properly distribute and authenticate the scientific discoveries from the translational research laboratories.

A team led by Professor Indraneel Mittra at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai has also investigated the potential of resveratrol and copper, two pro-oxidants, to suppress a number of molecular markers associated with ageing and neurodegeneration in mice. In 2022, this work was published in the very prestigious publication “Nature Scientific Reports.” They found that the R-Cu therapy reduced the number of biological markers associated with ageing in brain cells, such as senescence, aneuploidy, apoptosis, DNA damage, telomere attrition, and mitochondrial dysfunction. Significant reductions in blood levels of glucose, cholesterol, and C-reactive protein were also observed after receiving R-Cu therapy. These results imply that therapeutic R-Cu usage may contribute to the objective of healthy ageing.

Some questions to ask?

When R+Cu therapy is fully understood, several important problems concerning its safety and effectiveness for people are brought to light:

(1) Is a particular dosage of R+Cu the best combination for treatment?

(2) To what extent may human outcomes be extrapolated from rat research on cancer recurrence?

(3) Are there any tests required to evaluate the patients’ oxidant load and redox homeostasis before they start R+Cu treatment?

(4) Is it necessary to evaluate patients for Cu toxicity or deficiency before R+Cu?

Are there any patients who don’t react to this treatment?

Tail-piece

The recent discovery of the synergistic effects of resveratrol and copper in cancer treatment represents a significant milestone in the fight against this devastating disease. With their complementary mechanisms of action and selective targeting of cancer cells, this dynamic duo offers new hope for patients and clinicians alike. As translational research advances and clinical trials progress, the potential for resveratrol and copper-based therapies to transform the landscape of cancer treatment grows ever brighter.

(The Author is Assistant Professor cum Scientist, Dept. of Medicine, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, Punjab.)