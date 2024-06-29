Restore land, constitutional rights to J&K people, end UAPA: Tarigami to govt

Kulgam, Jun 28: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday said that holding assembly elections alone cannot compensate for the “assault” on Jammu & Kashmir and that civil liberties and other constitutional rights must be restored.

The CPI(M) Central Committee member and former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kulgam made these remarks while addressing media persons in Kulgam after the conclusion of a party gathering at Behibagh in this south Kashmir district.

“Holding assembly polls alone cannot compensate for the assault on the region. The assault must be undone—land rights and constitutional rights must be restored, civil liberties must be reinstated, and the UAPA-like act must be rolled back. Furthermore, those jailed under this act should have their cases reviewed,” he said.

He added, “Recently, during the start of the parliamentary session, the democratic process was discussed. However, from our region, Er Rashid, who is in jail, was able to file his nominations and got elected, but he has yet to receive permission to take his oath, making a mockery of the democratic process.”

The former MLA expressed disappointment with the current government’s policies, citing recent events where NEET and NET students protested over an alleged paper leak.

“Paper leaks have become a new norm under this government. This is not the first instance; similar incidents occurred last year. There are no jobs despite a lot of talk and propaganda with nothing concrete. In Jammu and Kashmir, there is significant discourse from the recruitment board, but the number of jobs actually provided to the youth in the last five years remains questionable,” he said.

Tarigami said that dissatisfaction extends beyond Kashmir to Jammu, where the youth have also voiced concerns about the government’s policies over the years. “While the government boasts about GDP and economic growth, on the ground, common people fear going to the market due to rising prices,” he said.

The Communist leader praised the people of India for rejecting the narrative of 400 or 370 (paar) and said that while the government is currently run by a coalition, the opposition now stands strong.

Apart from Tarigami, the gathering was addressed by DDC Chairperson Kulgam, Mohammad Afzal Parray; CPIM District Secretary Kulgam, and DDC Member Mohammad Abass Rather; Javaid Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad, JKAFF President and others.