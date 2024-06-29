Those who murdered democracy during Emergency now claim to be its guardians: Chugh

Srinagar, June 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and In-charge of Jammu & Kashmir, Tarun Chugh on Friday stressed the importance of grassroots organisation for the upcoming assembly polls in the union territory.

Addressing a seminar at Church Lane here, Chugh urged the workers to fortify the party’s presence. The event, as per the party statement issued here, was organised to bolster party unity and prepare for the upcoming assembly polls.

Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975, the BJP leader highlighted its lasting impact on Indian democracy. He noted, “It has been 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency in this country. Yet, the Congress Party still bears the burden of this sin. Why do they become so agitated and restless whenever this issue is discussed? It is essential to tell the country why the Emergency was imposed.”

He recounted the events leading up to the Emergency, beginning with the Allahabad High Court’s invalidation of Indira Gandhi’s election from Rae Bareli. “Indira Gandhi’s election was invalidated by the Allahabad High Court, leading her to seek a stay from the Supreme Court, which did not grant a complete stay. This legal predicament set the stage for the imposition of the Emergency,” he said.

Those who murdered democracy during the Emergency now hypocritically claim to be its guardians, Tarun said, adding, “It is outrageous that the very people responsible for that dark chapter in our history now present themselves as the protectors of democratic values.”

Chugh said that leaders like Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, and many others were arrested. “Press censorship was imposed, and the publication of Indian Express was shut down. No one could write or say anything against the government. Thousands were forcibly sterilised and Turkman Gate in Delhi was destroyed,” he recounted.

Highlighting the judicial compromises during this period, the BJP leader pointed out the example of Justice H.R. Khanna. He said, “Justice H.R. Khanna, who stated that fundamental rights cannot be suspended even during an Emergency, was not allowed to become the Chief Justice of India. RSS volunteers in jail were tortured, leading to many deaths.”

He criticised Congress for never apologising for the Emergency and pointed out their discomfort during recent commemorations. “When a two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who died, the Congress was disturbed. What is the problem with discussing this dark chapter after 50 years?”

He called on current leaders to remember the impact of the Emergency on their predecessors. “Akhilesh Yadav, Stalin, Kanimozhi, and Tejashwi should remember that their fathers were also in jail during the Emergency,” he said. “This is Congress’s true history—no faith in democracy nor in democratic traditions.”

Reassuring the party’s commitment, Chugh highlighted that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is dedicated to preventing such an event from happening again. “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the BJP have clearly stated that there will never be an Emergency in this country again. No citizen’s rights will be violated again under the rule of dynastic politics,” he said.

Chugh mentioned the electorate’s response in the 1977 general elections, where Indira Gandhi faced significant losses. “The strength within this country defeated the dark chapter of Emergency, and on its completion of 50 years, we proudly acknowledge this and commemorate it so that such a thing never happens again,” he said.