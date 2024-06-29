NC MPs denounce power tariff hike in J&K

Srinagar, June 28: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Members of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday accused the Lieutenant Governor administration of neglecting the pressing need for a solution to the severe power crisis and escalating power tariff hikes.

In a joint statement issued here, the NC MPs said, “A crisis of this magnitude had not been seen in the past thirty years. On one hand, the government has arbitrarily and arrogantly raised power tariffs and extended outdated agreements. Tariffs are being enforced aggressively, regardless of the financial circumstances of consumers.”

The joint statement vehemently denounced the tariff increase, asserting that the LG administration appears resolute in imposing additional financial strain on the region’s residents. “The government’s actions suggest a calculated endeavour to exacerbate the hardships faced by the populace, with a blatant disregard for their well-being. Amidst an unprecedented power crisis, the government has chosen to increase electricity tariffs, further burdening the people financially. This decision is seen as anti-people, worsening the already dire situation faced by the residents of the valley,” it said.

Mian and Ruhullah said it is crucial for the government to swiftly provide financial relief to the people and reverse these harmful decisions without hesitation.

They further noted that there is no let-up in the sufferings of people due to the prolonged power outages, saying the government assurances to address the issue have proven empty. “The situation runs contrary to the claims made by the incumbent administration about the availability of 24×7 power supply in metered areas,” they said, adding, “The government takes crores of rupees in terms of tariff from the consumers but when it comes to providing round the clock power supply, it is abdicating responsibilities leaving the consumers high and dry.”