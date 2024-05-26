Top Stories

Residents of remote Kulgam village trek 12 kms to cast votes

ARIF RASHID
3 Min Read
Poonch, May 25 (ANI): A female voter shows their inked finger after casting her vote for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in Poonch on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

In a display of unwavering dedication to democracy, residents of TangmargAharbal, the last village in Kulgam district, braved a 12-kilometer trek through mountainous terrain to participate in the electoral process for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.
At the TangmargAharbal polling booth, members of the tribal community, representing one of the last villages in Kulgam district, exercised their voting rights. Throughout the day, a high turnout of women, young voters, and senior citizens underscored the community’s commitment to selecting their representative for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.
ChoudaryMunshi, a resident of Tangmarg-Aharbal, emphasized the community’s aspirations for effective representation in the Indian Parliament. He highlighted the pressing need for development and employment opportunities, motivating community members to actively engage in the electoral process.
“Over 80 percent of voters in our village have exercised their democratic right to vote. Despite residing in one of the remote areas of Kulgam district, our community members have consistently participated in electoral activities, traveling significant distances to cast their votes,” Munshi remarked.
Acknowledging the efforts of residents who migrated to higher altitudes along with their livestock, Munshi highlighted their determination to fulfill their civic duty by walking miles to reach the polling booth.
“It is our democratic prerogative to choose a representative who can advocate for the concerns of Jammu and Kashmir’s people in the Indian Parliament. Addressing unemployment and fostering development are paramount, especially considering the challenges faced by educated but unemployed youth,” Munshi emphasized.
Ghulam Mohammad Laway, a centenarian who cast his vote at the Manzgam Polling Booth in Kulgam District, echoed Munshi’s sentiments. Laway, expressing concerns about the lack of proper road connectivity in his village, emphasized the government’s obligation to address long-standing issues faced by villagers.
“As a centenarian, I have witnessed numerous elections, yet the benefits of our votes have eluded us. Adequate road connectivity is a fundamental requirement for our village’s development. Despite financial assistance provided by the Power Development Department, many villagers struggle to meet monthly bills,” Laway articulated.
He urged the government to prioritize road infrastructure development, addressing a persistent demand shared by villagers in his locality.

