Poonch & Rajouriresidents vote for progress & inclusivity

Peaceful voting prevails in border villages amidst renewed ceasefire

ST status grant influences voter sentiment

Srinagar, May 25 :Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency witnessed a vibrant atmosphere as voters queued up eagerly to cast their votes, expressing their aspirations for representation in parliament and addressing pending development issues in the region.

Voting commenced at 7 a.m. for the final electoral battle of the 2024 LokSabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Residents from the twin border districts flocked to polling stations, creating a festive ambiance across the border areas.

Ali Chowdhary, a voter from the Thanamandi area in Rajouri district, highlighted the long-standing neglect in terms of development faced by the region. He emphasised the incomplete 70 km road from Rajouri to Surankote via Thanamandi, expressing widespread frustration over its potholed condition and the blacklisting of the responsible company.

“The work on the two way road was started long time back but unfortunately it was left half way. We want that this road project should be completed on priority,” he said.

Acknowledging positive national developments over the past five years, Chowdhary cited initiatives such as the PMJAY health insurance scheme and welfare programs for ex-servicemen.

Bilram Sharma, a voter from the Golhad area of Poonch near the Line of Control, underscored the significance of the recently granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari people and other communities in Jammu & Kashmir. He emphasized the impact of this decision on voting preferences, noting the community’s jubilation over this long-awaited recognition.

Sharma mentioned that the people of Poonch also demand a railway link with Jammu. He noted that a survey has been conducted, and if approved, it would be greatly beneficial for the local population.

“Earlier, we used to take our patients directly to Jammu due to lack of facilities and today the healthcare facilities are at par with Jammu. Facilities are available at Mendhar and rural hospitals have been strengthened thus improving the healthcare in region,” he said.

Sharma stated that the area has witnessed development over the last five years, and the residents want the developmental works to continue at the same pace.

“In February, the LokSabha, passed the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, granting scheduled tribe status to the Pahari people and other communities in Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

“People have kept it in mind before casting their votes. We were fighting for ST status for 70 years and this has happened for the first time. We are happy with this decision,” he said.

Sharma also voiced the demand for a railway link between Poonch and Jammu, highlighting the potential benefits for healthcare accessibility and regional development.

Amanullah, a resident of Chagra village in Poonch, described the polling stations as bustling hubs of civic engagement, with voters prioritizing the development of basic amenities. He emphasised the need for resolving issues related to roads, drinking water, and electricity, expressing hope that the elected representative would effectively advocate for border area development.

“There are many issues related to roads, drinking water and electricity. We want that all these issues should be resolved by the candidate who makes it to parliament and respresent people there,” he said.

“We should have all facilities and it is the right of every citizen. We live on borders and we have faced a lot for many years. Today, we are hopeful that our representative will work for the development of border areas,” he said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission stitched together geographically and demographically the two distinct regions as one LokSabha seat in 2022.

Just meters from the Line of Control (LoC), the polling stations set up for LokSabha elections in Nowshera and Makri villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district came to life with enthusiastic voters exercising their franchise without the fear of cross-border shelling. Rajouri, along with Poonch south of PirPanjal, is part of the Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

Residents expressed relief over the renewed ceasefire between India and Pakistan, providing much-needed respite from the frequent shelling. Authorities set up 19 border polling stations along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch and worked out contingency plans to deal with any cross-border shelling.