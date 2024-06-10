“Request PM Modi to give befitting reply to Pakistan”: Family members of Reasi bus terror attack

The family members of the Reasi bus terror attack, in which nine people lost their lives, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

Rajesh Kumar Mishra, father of one of the injured Atul Kumar Mishra, said that his son has injuries on his arms and forehead.

“My son, Atul Kumar Mishra, left for Vaishno Devi on June 6. He reached there on 7th June and stayed on June 8… When he was returning on the 9th, at 5:30 pm, terrorists attacked the bus, after which the bus fell into the ditch. My son has injuries on his arms and forehead and my daughter-in-law is also injured. They are doing fine and I was able to talk to them quite a few times… They will come back today or tomorrow… Pakistan was not happy with PM Modi taking the oath. I request PM Modi to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. This cowardly attack should not happen again,” Mishra told ANI.

Meanwhile, Kirti Azad, the brother-in-law of the deceased, demanded strict action and requested that the central and state governments make arrangements to bring the deceased back.

“Pawan Saini (his brother) had told that he was being taken to the hospital and he had no information about his wife (Pooja Saini) and two-year-old son (Livansh Saini).

According to the latest information, Pooja and her son are dead. Their parents were also with them and we have information that even they are dead. I request that the central and state governments make arrangements to bring them back. Strict action should be taken,” the brother-in-law of the deceased said.

Rajesh Saini, the brother of one of the injured, said, “We had received a call from the rescue team. Pawan (injured) had given our number. He informed me about the terrorist attack & said that he was being shifted to the hospital.”

The terror attack took place in J-K’s Reasi district on Sunday after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge after terrorists opened fire killing at least nine people and leaving over 30 injured.

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia amounting to Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in Reasi terror attack.

Also, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is assessing the situation in Reasi and the NIA’s forensic team is working on collecting evidence.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday, that at least two terrorists were involved in the attack.

“As per eyewitnesses, two (terrorists) were there as of now. A combing operation is underway in the area. Five teams have been formed to search in the area,” Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma told ANI.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured that those behind it would be punished.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the LG said in a post on X. (ANI)