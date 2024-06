A young motorcyclist died on Monday evening after being hit by a tipper near Donipora area of Bijbehera in south Kashmir’ Anantnag district, officials said.

An official told that the accident took place on Jammu-Srinagar Highway near Donipora crossing. He said the motorcyclist was critically injured and was shifted to SDH Bijbehara for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Shahid Ahmed Rather (20) son of Ghulam Nabi of Chowgund Verinag—(KNO)