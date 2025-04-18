Renowned Shia Scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Passes Away

Prominent Shia cleric and scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi (RA) passed away in the early hours of Friday at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

His Namaz-e-Janazah will be offered today after Namaz-e-Jummah at his ancestral Asthan-e-Alia, Budgam.

Allama Aga Baqir (RA) was the senior-most member of the revered Aga family of Budgam, and held close familial ties with Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, and Aga Syed Hadi Mosavi.

The community mourns the loss of a deeply respected scholar, spiritual leader, and servant of the path of Ahlul Bayt (AS).(KNS)