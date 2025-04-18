Breaking

Renowned Shia Scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Passes Away

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Prominent Shia cleric and scholar Allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi (RA) passed away in the early hours of Friday at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

His Namaz-e-Janazah will be offered today after Namaz-e-Jummah at his ancestral Asthan-e-Alia, Budgam.

Allama Aga Baqir (RA) was the senior-most member of the revered Aga family of Budgam, and held close familial ties with Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, and Aga Syed Hadi Mosavi.

The community mourns the loss of a deeply respected scholar, spiritual leader, and servant of the path of Ahlul Bayt (AS).(KNS)

You Might Also Like

Srinagar City Designated Temporary Red Zone for Drone Operations

Nifty, Sensex opened flat, experts say market already factored in April 2 disruption

Uttarkashi tunnel incident: Drilling work halted again after technical snag in auger machine, CM Dhami to stay overnight at site

IGP Kashmir reviews Muharram arrangements, implementation of new laws in Kashmir Zone

“Will contest elections…Omar Abdullah will not”: NC President Farooq Abdullah

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Irfan Pathan Launches Epic Victory Cricket League to Uncover Kashmir’s Raw Talent  
Next Article Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Myanmar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Two killed, five injured in shooting at Florida State University; suspect identified as deputy’s son
Breaking
US attacks on Yemen kill 38, injure 102
Breaking
Donald Trump, Hamas, Israel, Ceasfire
“We’re going to make a very good deal with China,” says Trump
Breaking
CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Condolences on Demise of Shia Scholar Allama Syed Mohammad Baqir
Breaking