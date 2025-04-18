Irfan Pathan Launches Epic Victory Cricket League to Uncover Kashmir’s Raw Talent  

Srinagar, April 17: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan Thursday officially launched the Epic Victory Cricket League (EVCL) in Srinagar, a bold franchise-based T20 tournament designed to spotlight raw, untapped cricketing talent, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir.

With a strong focus on the Valley’s cricketing potential, which has often been overlooked by the mainstream circuit, the EVCL aims to do more than just provide another competitive platform. It seeks to offer aspiring cricketers aged 17 to 39 a genuine opportunity, bridging the gap between street cricket dreams and professional stadiums. The league is set for its grand launch in September 2025, with nationwide trials beginning on 15 June in Srinagar and continuing across 20 cities until 31 July. A total of 15 high-voltage matches will be played across Jammu and Srinagar, culminating in a spectacular finale in the heart of the Valley.

At the formal launch, held at Radisson Hotel, Srinagar, Pathan, known for his grounded persona, expressed his commitment to helping those who’ve long been denied opportunities. “There are boys who have never had a platform. This is for them,” he said. “In Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh… so many youngsters have quietly waited for their chance. The EVCL is that opportunity.”

The tournament will bring together a vibrant mix of international players, seasoned domestic professionals, and local hopefuls, providing a perfect blend of experience and raw talent. Pathan noted, “Talent and experience must coexist. That’s how real learning happens.”

Reflecting on his time mentoring the Jammuand& Kashmir team in 2018–19, Pathan recounted the immense passion he observed in local players. “I have seen the spark — a left-arm pacer from Kupwara, energetic boys from Baramulla. They have fire. What they lack is exposure and regular chances,” he said. His efforts during that period positively impacted over 50,000 youth, with Pathan fondly recalling his push for turf wickets in districts where only matting pitches were available. “The infrastructure is catching up, and with the right support, these kids can go far,” he added.

League owner Vikas Dhaka described the EVCL as “a movement, not just a tournament.” With more than 200 players expected to feature across the teams, Dhaka emphasised that the aim is to give players the “one big break” they deserve. “Imagine rubbing shoulders with legends, learning directly from them — that’s the magic we want to create,” he said.

Matches will be live-streamed on OTT platforms, offering commentary in English, Hindi, Kashmiri, and Dogri to ensure the league resonates with local communities. The tournament will also introduce entrepreneurial opportunities for local businesses and cricket-related ventures, supporting regional growth and engagement. In a poignant moment, Pathan referenced Rahul Sharma, a former India cricketer who persevered for eight years before finding success again in the Legends League. “Lage rehna padta hai, warna mushkil hai (You have to persist, or the path gets tough),” he said, underscoring the importance of resilience in cricket and life. Wrapping up the launch on an emotional note, Pathan recalled a memorable match in Kashmir, when the crowd stormed the ground out of pure love for the game. “This time, we want to give them more — not just entertainment, but real opportunities. The youth here are hardworking. They deserve this.”

Complete Trials Details:

Srinagar: 15/06/2025

Jammu: 20/06/2025

Gorakhpur: 27/06/2025

Varanasi: 29/06/2025

Prayagraj: 1/07/2025

Ayodhya: 3/07/2025

Lucknow: 5/07/2025

Azamgarh: 7/07/2025

Kanpur: 9/07/2025

Bareily: 11/07/2025

Moradabad: 13/07/2025

Aligarh: 15/07/2025

Agra: 17/07/2025

Ghaziabad: 19/07/2025

Meerut: 21/07/2025

Bijnor: 23/07/2025

Saharanpur: 25/07/2025

Shamli: 27/07/2025

Muzaffarnagar: 29/07/2025

Baraut: 31/07/2025