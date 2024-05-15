RASC master team’s performance in open championship appreciated

Jammu, May 14: The fiery performance of the Roller Athlete Skating Club (RASC) Jindrah’s master roller hockey team in the 2nd ranking open roller-skating championship at MA Stadium was highly appreciated by the organisers.

The captain of the team Gagan Singh Jamwal congratulated all the members of the Masters Roller Hockey team for their stellar performance as for the last 5 years the Jindrah’s master team did not even loose a single match.

The members who played well and showed excellent performance during the championship were Krish Gupta, Ramneesh Sharma, Ankush Kohli,Atul Sharma and Sanjeev Kumar, where as in other hockey categories the Jindrah club also performed well.

In cadet boys, under the captaincy of Riansh Sharma and Mohammad Oraib the clubs team won silver and bronze.

In cadet (mix) silver and bronze were won by the club. Where as in Sub Junior (Boys) and Sub Junior (Mix) both gold and silver were clinched by the teams A and B.

In Junior (mixed), gold was retained by the club and in seniors (men), the club had to settle for bronze.

The speed skaters of the club Abhinav Bakshi and Gurtej Singh performed well and won gold medals in their respective age groups. The management committee of the Jindrah club appreciated the performance of whole contingent of the club and also congratulated the organisers for organizing such a good championship.