Dhruv, Hatim, Kamaksh selected for the prestigious Inter-NCA Tournament

JAMMU, May 14: Talented trio of young cricketers of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) including promising middle-order batsman Dhruv Sharma, stylish southpaw Hatim Reyaz and gritty wicketkeeper batter Kamaksh Sharma, after attending the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Camp, have been selected for the prestigious Inter-NCA Tournament to be held from May 30 to June 9, 2024 at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

As per the communique from NCA Head, VVS Laxman, former Test Cricketer to Member-Administration JKCA, Brig Anil Gupta, the selected cricketers have been asked to report at Ahmedabad on May 29, 2024.

Dhruv has scored a total of 346 runs in 9 innings’ of the 5 matches he has played in the season, with one century and 3 fifties. He has scored unbeaten 117 runs against Uttrakhand, besides scoring 52* and 53 not out in the two innings against Delhi and unbeaten 68 runs against Himachal Pradesh. He has also captured 8 wickets with 3 against Uttarakhand, 2 each against UP and HP and one against Karnataka.

Hatim Reyaz has scored 422 runs with one century and two half-centuries, while Kamaksh Sharma apart from showing excellence behind the wickets–sharp reflexes, anticipation and a pair of safe hands in business, has scored 279 runs with three half-centuries.

When contacted the selected players have attributed their success to the infrastructural facilities and a big number of practice/exposure matches provided by JKCA Administrators, besides the congenial atmosphere provided to them by the JKCA Selectors and obviously the transparency in the selection process.

The Sub Committee members of JKCA including Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration, Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA and Mr Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs JKCA have termed these cricketers as special talents and have accredited the success of these players to JKCA’s Talent Hunt, besides the sheer-dint of hardwork by these players.

The Selectors namely Arun Sharma (Chairman Junior Men Selection Committee), Jagtar Singh and Vikrant Taggar have expressed their happiness on the inclusion of three players from the JKCA in the prestigious tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that JKCA is providing all kinds of facilities to J&K cricketers (both men and women) and is holding various camps by beginning the season early from the month of April for the last four years, which was not a custom earlier in JKCA.