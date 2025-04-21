Rain stops, road assessment underway in Ramban: Div Com Jammu

The rain has stopped, but road assessment is still underway, said Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar. “We are examining where cracks have developed and assessing the overall stability of the road. Only after a thorough assessment can we comment on the condition,” he said.

He added that the District Administration, DC, SSP staff, NHAI, SDRF, NDRF, and other teams are all present in Ramban and working on the ground.

“They are actively engaged in the restoration process. The weather has improved, and the assessment work has begun. Restoration efforts are also in progress. The affected people have been located by the district administration and shifted to safer locations,” he said.

“The relief requirements assessment will be provided today. All damaged areas are being assessed, and necessary facilities are being provided. The DC and SSP staff have been working continuously, day and night. The entire administration is present, and the UT government is fully supporting the efforts,” he added.

When asked about the reopening of the road, the Divisional Commissioner said, “I can’t give a definite timeline right now. The rain has stopped, but we are still assessing the road conditions. Once we understand where the damage and cracks are, and determine the road’s stability, only then can we provide an estimate. We are working to open the road as soon as possible.”

He added that the damage is extensive. “The road has sunk in places, retaining walls have collapsed, and there is significant mud accumulation. It will take time to clear and restore it. However, alternative arrangements have been made.”

“Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) heading toward Kashmir have been diverted via Mughal Road. They can travel through that route. Additionally, Sinthan Top has been opened from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM for LMV traffic. Authorities are also studying the feasibility of allowing double-axle Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on Mughal Road,” he said.

“All teams are working collectively to ensure that maximum relief and facilities are provided to the public,” he added.