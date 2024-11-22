Prioritize safety over speed: RTO urges youth

Srinagar, Nov 21: The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, on Thursday made a heartfelt appeal to the youth, urging them to prioritize their lives over reckless driving.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir while addressing the issue of road safety, the RTO emphasized the importance of valuing life and avoiding dangerous driving practices.

“You can always drive later in life, but you cannot bring back a life lost. Value your life and the feelings of your parents,” the RTO said. He also called on parents, religious scholars, community leaders, social influencers, and journalists to unite in spreading awareness about road safety and the dangers of traffic violations.

Bukhari also pointed out that 50 percent of accidents occur on highways and stressed that both drivers and pedestrians must follow traffic rules to avoid accidents. Overspeeding is a major contributor to road accidents, and drivers must avoid it for their own safety and the safety of others.

The RTO stressed the need for a collective effort to curb violations that compromise road safety. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure safer roads by adhering to traffic laws and discouraging any behavior that endangers lives,” he added.

This message comes amid rising concerns over traffic accidents in the valley, highlighting the urgent need for public awareness and accountability.

In response to reports of fuel stations denying fuel to customers without helmets, the RTO Kashmir has called for strict implementation of helmet regulations at fuel stations across the valley. Praising a commendable initiative by some petrol pumps that displayed posters emphasizing safety measures, the RTO appealed to all fuel station operators to sustain this practice.

The RTO urged petrol pump operators to refuse to fuel vehicles for individuals not wearing helmets and to address any evident safety violations. “This should become a permanent principle. If someone lacks a helmet or other necessary safety gear, operators must refuse to refuel and encourage them to comply before providing fuel,” the official stated.

The RTO also requested school transport managers and authorities to ensure that no violations occur under their supervision. Additionally, the official urged young riders to prioritize safety, stating, “Driving comes later in life; safety must always come first.”