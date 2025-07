Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday Extended Greetings to all CAs on Chartered Accountants Day.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Greetings to all CAs on Chartered Accountants Day. Our CAs play a vital role in promoting transparency, integrity & strengthening financial ecosystem. Their contribution is truly commendable. May our CA fraternity continue to drive journey of Viksit Bharat.”