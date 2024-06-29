Sports

B’la ignites young talent in thrilling inter-school sports competitions

RK News
Baramulla, June 28: The Youth Services and Sports Department Baramulla continues to foster youth sports and development with a series of successful inter-school zonal level competitions.
These events, designed for under-14 and under-17 boys and girls, encompass various disciplines, including volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi and football.
The competitions were held across several zones in the district, including Wagoora, Sopore, Baramulla, Singpora Pattan, Dangiwacha, Fatehgarh, Tangmarg, Chandoosa and Nehalpora, under the supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Baramulla.
These events saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of students representing various higher secondary and high schools within the district.
In addition to the competitions, coaching camps were organized for selected boys and girls to prepare them for upcoming inter-zonal district-level competitions. These camps are aimed at enhancing the skills and performance of the young athletes, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges.
DYSSO Baramulla emphasized the importance of such events in fostering sportsmanship, teamwork, and a healthy competitive spirit among the youth.
The competitions concluded with prize distribution ceremonies where trophies and certificates were awarded to the winners and runners-up, celebrating their achievements and encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in sports.

