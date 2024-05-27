Police books notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Kulgam

Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police booked most wanted and notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Kulgam after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority.

A Police spokesperson said, “The most wanted and notorious drug smuggler namely Abdul Rashid Rather @Mathur son of Ghulam Hassan Rather resident of Bonigam, Qazigund has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.”

It is pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against him and was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth & other areas of the district. Despite his involvement in many FIRs of Police Station Qazigund he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

General public appreciated the role of Police for their action against drug smuggler. Consistent actions of police against the drug smugglers should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse.