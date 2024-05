An 18-year-old youth drowned in the Jhelum River in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

As per the reports, the youth drowned while bathing in the Jhelum River in the Sumbal area of Bandipora. Locals attempted to rescue him, but it took time to retrieve his body.

He was taken to the nearby CHC Sumbal hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Wani, son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Inderkoot, Sumbal.