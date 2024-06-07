Breaking

Police books notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla

Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police on Friday booked notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention order from competent authority.

A Police spokesperson said that the notorious drug smuggler namely Tauseef Nabi Ganie @ Tauseef Pujj son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Stadium Colony Baramulla has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against the said drug smuggler and was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Town Baramulla & other areas of District. Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

General public of Baramulla appreciated the role of Police for their action against drug peddlers. Police’ consistent actions against the drug peddlers should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse.“`

