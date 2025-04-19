Police books father for allowing minor son to drive vehicle in Doda

Doda Police have taken strict action against traffic violators, including booking the owner of Alto car bearing registration no JK06A/2434 for allowing a minor to drive the vehicle.

According to a statement, The incident occurred in Doda town, where the minor driver hit and injured a pedestrian.

It was learnt at police station Doda that one Maruti which was being driven by minor (name with held) in rash and negligent manner from Bus stand towards tondwah Nagri while reaching Y-junction Bharat road hit one pedestrian. The offender driver also endangered his and others lives.

A swift action was taken by Police team of PS Doda under the supervision of Inspector Parvaiz Khanday SHO PS Doda and registered a case FIR No. 83/2025 U/S 281/125(a)125 BNS at police station Doda. Father of offender driver namely Nar Singh S/O Prem Singh R/O Bagla Bharat was also booked Under section 199 MV Act for allowing minor to drive the vehicle while as the vehicle has also been seized. Further investigation of the case is going on.

Police in Doda District have launched a special drive against traffic violators, registering multiple FIRs and seizing vehicles for overloading and other traffic violations.

SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta JKPS has warned vehicle owners and parents of minors that strict action against them will be taken if they allow their minor children to drive or unauthorized persons to operate their vehicles.