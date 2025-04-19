Vehicle used in terror activities attached under UAPA in Budgam: Police 

In a decisive move to disrupt terror-support networks, Police on Saturday said to have attached a vehicle belonging to a known terrorist associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A Police spokesperson said, “The seized vehicle, an Innova bearing Registration No. JK01AT-7604, Engine No. EG4HJ17B4979, and Chassis No. MD626EG40J1H49448, was linked to a terror module and in possession of Mudasir Ahmad Rather, resident of Kantbagh Kralpora, Budgam. The seizure was executed under section 25 of the UAP Act in FIR No. 151/2024, registered under the provisions of PS Chadoora.”

This action underscores the zero-tolerance policy of the Budgam Police in countering terrorism and dismantling its support structures.

Law enforcement agencies reaffirm their commitment to eradicating terrorism and urge the public to cooperate in maintaining peace and security in the region.