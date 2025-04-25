Police attaches property of terror handler based in Pakistan worth lacs in Handwara

Jammu and Kashmir Police after obtaining attachment order passed by Hon’ble Additional Sessions Court Handwara attached property measuring Marlas worth lacs belonging to terror handler based in Pakistan namelyH abibullah Ganie S/O Ab Rehman Ganie R/O Palpora Qaziabad.

The action was taken under sections of 88 CrPc (83 central) & is linked with case FIR No. 73/2011 U/S 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 A RPC of Police station Kralgund

The property was identified belonging to absconders during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities.