Search operation & Seizure in Pattan in Connection with JKNF Activities: Police

As part of ongoing efforts to curb unlawful activities and dismantle the terror ecosystem, Baramulla Police conducted a search operation on Friday, at the residence of Ghulam Mohammad Ganaie, son of Abdul Gani Ganie, resident of Khore Sheerabad, Pattan.

A Police spokesperson said, “The operation was carried out in connection with FIR No. 78/2024 under sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections 121 and 121-A of the IPC.”

The search conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, led to the recovery of incriminating material linked to the banned organization Jammu & Kashmir National Front (JKNF). All recovered items have been seized and documented as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Further legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses.

Baramulla Police remains committed to maintaining peace and order across the district and will continue to take strict action against all unlawful elements to ensure the safety and security of the public.

