LG Sinha lauds J&K Police at Passing Out Parade in Ganderbal

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday attended the Passing Out Parade of the 16th Batch of Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) at the Police Training School in Manigam, Ganderbal.

Addressing the young recruits, Lt Governor Sinha praised the unwavering courage and dedication of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He paid heartfelt tributes to the force for its sacrifices in maintaining peace and security in the region.

“The nation is grateful to the J&K Police for the invaluable sacrifices they have made,” Sinha said. “Citizens can live peacefully and work freely because they know our police force stands firm in protecting lives and combating terrorism and crime.”

He urged the new recruits to serve with diligence and uphold the highest standards of professionalism as they embark on their careers in service to the nation.

