Police arrests notorious inter-district gang of drug peddlers in Ganderbal

Acting tough against the drugs peddlers, Police in Ganderbal arrested notorious gang of inter-district drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of contraband substance from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said, “On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Shri Sandeep Gupta-IPS, a police party led by SHO Police Station Lar under the supervision of Gh Hassan-JKPS Hqrs Ganderbal, established a checkpoint at Yenhama Lar. During checking, a drug peddler identified as Sheikh Murifat son of Late Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh resident of Lar who was coming from Watalbagh towards Lar was arrested alongwith contraband substance.”

“In this regard, a case FIR No. 23/2024, under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Lar & investigation was started.”

“Thereafter on his disclosure and evidences surfaced in investigation, police raided at multiple places and recovered 559 bottles of codeine and 14900 tablets of banned psychotropic substance. During investigation, 04 more accused persons belonging to different districts of the valley were arrested. They have been identified as Sabir Nabi Shagoo son of Gh Nabi Shagoo resident of Bemina Srinagar, Dowood Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Mohd Rather resident of Narbal Budgam, Rameez Rafiq Dar son of Mohd Rafiq Dar resident of Ajas Bandipora and Parvaiz Ahmad Hanga son of Gh Mohd Hanga resident of Karfuli Mohalla, Srinagar. Investigation into the matter is in progress and more recoveries/arrests are expected”, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Ganderbal Police has registered 12 NDPS cases and arrested 19 drug peddlers till date in the current year. Contraband substance/psychotropic substance including 22 kgs & 754 grams of bang powder/ bangh patri/ crashed cannabis with seed tops, 11grams of heroin like substance, 675 bottles of banned codeine like substance, 14980 psychotropic tablets/capsules, 84 grams of charas like substance and cash ₹ 79500 was seized.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.