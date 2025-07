A 13-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in the river Jhelum in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched to trace him.

The boy has been identified as Shahid Ahmad son of Tariq Wani of Baharabad locality of Hajin.

Search operation to trace the teenager was going on when reports last came in—(KNO)