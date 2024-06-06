JKBOSE Class 12 Results Out: 74 percent qualify exams

Breaking

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Thursday announced results of annual exams of 12th standard with an overall pass percentage of 74 percent.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores on the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

The board conducted the 12th exams for soft zone areas between March 6 to March 30, 2024. Subsequently, the exams for hard zone areas were conducted from April 8 and May 9, 2024.

The JKBOSE had released the 12th date sheet on January 15, 2024. With the completion of the examination process, students and parents alike have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results. The Physical Education exam 2024, which was earlier scheduled on March 20 and had to be canceled due to a packaging error, was later held on March 30.

