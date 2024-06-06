Breaking

Amarnath Yatra 2024: SSP Ganderbal chairs meeting with various stakeholders in Sonamarg

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In order to provide best possible facilities to the tourists and Amarnath-Ji Yatries, SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS alongwith SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan-JKPS on Thursday held meeting with the stakeholders at JKTDC Conference Hall Sonamarg.

A Police spokesperson said, “During the meeting, threadbare discussion took place with all the stakeholders including Hoteliers, Traders/Market Association, Sumo-Stand Association and Pony-Porters Association for providing best possible facility to the Tourists and Yatries by displaying fair rates of services and products. SSP Ganderbal also sought the co-operation from all the Hoteliers of Sonamarg for providing helping hand and assistance to Tourists and Yatries in case of any eventuality. Furthermore, Sumo-Stand Association also ensured smooth movement of Yatries.”

Moreover, Pony-Porters were also briefed not to indulge in any unfair means and follow rates fixed by administration during the Amarnath Ji Yatra-24. All the stakeholders were asked to provide safe, clean and cheating free environment to the Tourists and Amarnath Ji Yatries.

The meeting ended with vote of thanks from both the sides and all the stakeholders ensured that they will provide the best possible facilities to the Tourists/Yatries in forthcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra-24.

You Might Also Like

Alok Kumar gets Addl Charge of Admin Secy SED

Police arrests notorious inter-district gang of drug peddlers in Ganderbal

JKBOSE Class 12 Results Out: 74 percent qualify exams

Omar Abdullah and PDP in war of words after calls for Engineer Rashid’s release post his Lok Sabha win

PM Modi likely to take oath for third successive term on June 9

Share This Article
Previous Article Police arrests notorious inter-district gang of drug peddlers in Ganderbal
Next Article JKBOSE 12th Class Results declared, Check your results here
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

JKBOSE 12th Class Results declared, Check your results here
Developing Story
In call with Macron, PM Modi reaffirms commitment to achieving ‘Horizon 2047’ roadmap
Developing Story
Won’t allow anyone to hurt religious sentiments of any community in Kashmir: IGP V K Bhridi
Breaking
JKBOSE to Declare 12th Class Results Within Hours
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.