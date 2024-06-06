Amarnath Yatra 2024: SSP Ganderbal chairs meeting with various stakeholders in Sonamarg

In order to provide best possible facilities to the tourists and Amarnath-Ji Yatries, SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS alongwith SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan-JKPS on Thursday held meeting with the stakeholders at JKTDC Conference Hall Sonamarg.

A Police spokesperson said, “During the meeting, threadbare discussion took place with all the stakeholders including Hoteliers, Traders/Market Association, Sumo-Stand Association and Pony-Porters Association for providing best possible facility to the Tourists and Yatries by displaying fair rates of services and products. SSP Ganderbal also sought the co-operation from all the Hoteliers of Sonamarg for providing helping hand and assistance to Tourists and Yatries in case of any eventuality. Furthermore, Sumo-Stand Association also ensured smooth movement of Yatries.”

Moreover, Pony-Porters were also briefed not to indulge in any unfair means and follow rates fixed by administration during the Amarnath Ji Yatra-24. All the stakeholders were asked to provide safe, clean and cheating free environment to the Tourists and Amarnath Ji Yatries.

The meeting ended with vote of thanks from both the sides and all the stakeholders ensured that they will provide the best possible facilities to the Tourists/Yatries in forthcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra-24.