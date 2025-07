A boy drowned while taking a bath in the river Jhelum near Shivpora area of Srinagar on Friday, eyewitnesses said.

The eyewitnesses told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that three boys were taking a bath in the Jhelum when one of them drowned.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and also appealed to the authorities to held rescue the boy.

An official said that rescue teams will be dispatched to the area for rescue operation—(KNO)