J&K’s future lies in hands of young scientists: CM Omar Abdullah at SKAUST-K Convocation

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the agriculture sector in Jammu and Kashmir is not only the backbone of the economy but also central to the region’s culture and identity while the future of the Union Territory lies in the hands of young scientists.

Speaking at the 6th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), CM Omar, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said over 70 percent of the population is directly or indirectly connected to agriculture.

He said that the vision guiding the transformation of agriculture in the region is rooted in the ideals of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and finds expression today in every lab and lecture hall.

He said the institution has contributed significantly to temperate horticulture research, sustainable farming in high-altitude areas, animal husbandry, and organic agricultural practices. “The graduates are not just degree holders but are becoming grassroots problem solvers”.

CM Omar said the agriculture of yesterday can not address the challenges of tomorrow. He named climate change, land degradation, and market volatility as major hurdles, along with the aspirations of a younger generation seeking growth and opportunity.

He said the administration has initiated a number of data-driven reform programs aimed at achieving real change on the ground and that holistic agriculture development program is one of the cornerstones of this effort.

“The program, with an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore, brings together science, finance, and governance to reshape agriculture into a high-value and technology-driven sector”.

The Chief Minister said the government is working closely with scientists, entrepreneurs, and farmers across several fronts, including precision farming, dairy modernization, and post-harvest processing. “29 major projects are being supported, including high-density apple and walnut plantations, sheep husbandry clusters, saffron revitalization, and new agribusiness models”.

He told graduates that this is their field and their opportunity. “The government’s mission is to empower young aspirations and has already launched support for hundreds of start-ups in food processing, agri-tech, dairy, and horticulture. The graduates will find support if they come forward with ideas and business plans.

He said that if young people have the courage to lead, the government will create platforms for them. He called the graduates the new torchbearers of change.

Addressing the graduates directly, he said the world needs not only their knowledge but also their courage, compassion, and character. He asked them to be bold with their ideas, to build agri-startups, to consult with farmer groups, and to digitize extension services. He said they are trained to bridge science and society.

He said they should stay rooted in their soil and never forget their land and people. “Whether they go to Bengaluru or any other place, they should carry Jammu and Kashmir in their hearts. They must also contribute to building a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.”

He asked the graduates whether they could help double the income of small farmers, develop solutions for climate-smart agriculture, build agri-enterprises that generate rural employment, or mentor future generations. “If their answer is yes, they will have the full support of the Jammu and Kashmir government,” he said—(KNO)