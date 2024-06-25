Police arrest 02 drug peddlers; Contraband substance recovered

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 02 drug peddlers in Baramulla & Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

In Baramulla, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Old Town Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Bagh-e-Islam, intercepted a person identified as Mohammad Qasim Bala son of Gh Mohammad resident of Bagh-e-Islam Old Town Baramulla. During search, 10 grams of contraband Heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Baramulla where he remains in custody.

In Kulgam, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Qazigund at a checkpont established at NHW near Alstop intercepted a vehicle (load carrier) bearing registration number JK03J-5429 driven by Aadil Rashid son of Abdul Rashid Makroo resident of Rahpora, Khudwani. During search, 7.4 Kgs of poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and further investigations have been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.