Distt Admin Srinagar reaches out to the fire victims of Bohri Kadal

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited Bohri Kadal in Shahr-e-Khaas area of the District to provide immediate assistance to the fire affected families whose houses were gutted in a massive fire incident here on Monday.

The team of District Administration headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria provided immediate assistance to the affected families in the form of 85 blankets, 51 mattresses and 17 kitchen sets, besides Rs 9 lakh to all affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.

The Team of District Administration Srinagar also expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din has appealed to the General public to follow all precautionary measures while handling electric/electronic gadgets, LPG cylinders and other appliances being used for heating and cooking purposes to avoid such fire incidents.