CBI arrests official for accepting Rs 18,000 bribe in Banihal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an official in Banihal area of Ramban district while accepting bribe of Rs 18,000 from a complainant.

In a statement, issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a spokesperson said that a case was registered by CBI against the accused on allegations that accused demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for processing his application for land settlement.

The statement reads that after negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the bribe of Rs 18000 from the complainant.

“CBI laid a trap yesterday and caught the accused red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 18000 from the complainant,” it reads.

It added that searches were conducted at residential and official premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash of Rs 3,71,500 and other documents, while investigation is going on—(KNO)