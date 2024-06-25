Breaking

Mirwaiz expresses solidarity with fire affected families of Bohri Kadal, hails police for timely help

Srinagar, May 31 (ANI): Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addresses the devotees during Friday prayers, at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq visited the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday to express solidarity with the fire affected families and also with the management of the historic Bazar Masjid that got damaged in the devastating blaze.

During the visit, Mirwaiz hailed the role of administration and police role and called for joint efforts of administration, businessmen and youth for reconstruction of the gutted structures and the masjid.

Speaking to reporters as per KNS , Mirwaiz said it was very unfortunate to see destruction due to the devastating blaze on Monday.

“It is shocking to see the damage to the historic Bazar Masjid. Locals of the area told me a shopping complex and dozens of houses were gutted in the incident,” Mirwaiz said.(KNS).

