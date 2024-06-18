PM Modi to participate in International Yoga Day event in Srinagar

Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that this year the main Yoga event will be held in Srinagar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in it.

“The theme of this year is Yoga for Self and Society. The message is that we should do Yoga…And we should motivate the community…We shall make Yoga implemented at every aspect of our life,” Kotecha told ANI.

“This year the main celebration is happening at Srinagar. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will participate. In addition to this, the Jammu and Kashmir government is side by organising ( Yoga events) at all district headquarters at the same time,” Kotecha added.

Kotecha added: “The special thing is this year all the offices of the government of India is celebrating (Yoga). All state governments are celebrating. Everywhere it is being celebrated”.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.

Several Yoga events are being organised at various places in India and even outside the country ahead of International Yoga Day.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives.

PM Modi shared a set of videos showing various ‘Asanas’ on X, describing their benefits.

“As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

He also asked people to encourage others to make it a part of theirs.

“As we approach this year’s Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude,” PM Modi stated.

“In ten days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being,” he added in a subsequent post. (ANI)