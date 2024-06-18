Breaking

Hajj-2024: 5 Kashmiri women pilgrims die of heat stroke during pilgrimage

As the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage nears completion, five women pilgrims from Kashmir have reportedly died due to heat stroke in Arafat and Muzdalifa, said an official on Tuesday.

A senior Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Officer informed that the extreme temperatures experienced during the pilgrimage have taken a toll on the health of several pilgrims.

“The temperature has been soaring, and unfortunately, five lady pilgrims from Kashmir have succumbed to heat stroke in Arafat and Muzdalifa of which four are from Srinagar and one from district Kulgam. The death certificates are yet to be issued,” the official stated.

The official said that during the ongoing holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, temperatures even soared to a scorching 48°C, saying that despite hot weather conditions, pilgrims persevered in performing their religious duties.

The official said the deceased pilgrims were accompanied by their relatives, and it has been confirmed that they will be buried in Makkah.

According to the officials, this year, over 7000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir undertook the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Madina.

Of these, approximately 6800 pilgrims departed through the Srinagar embarkation point, while over 500 pilgrims traveled from other airports—(KNO)

