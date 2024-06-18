Er. Rashid to remain in Jail for now, next hearing on June 23

The Delhi’s Patiala House Court Tuesday deferred by five days the hearing into a bail plea moved by Abdul Rashid Sheikh, aka Er. Rashid – the winning candidate from Baramulla Parliamentary constituency.

Additional Sessions Judge Patiala House Court, Chander Jit after hearing exhaustive arguments from counsels on both sides, as per GNS, decided to defer the next hearing to June 23 (Sunday).

The NIA counsel, as learnt by GNS, pleaded that if the accused (Er. Rashid) is granted (interim) bail, ‘it will open the way for others facing similar accusations.’

The 56-year-old politician who has been in Delhi’s Tihar jail on accusations of militant funding under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for over five years now, emerged victorious on Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which among others had JKNC’s Omar Abdullah, JKPC’s Sajjad Gani Lone and JKPDP’s Fayaz Ahmad Mir in fray.

Notably, the first Parliament session is scheduled to start from June 24 and conclude on July 3.

The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, on the other hand, is scheduled to be held on June 26.

This is an emerging report and will be updated accordingly. (GNS)