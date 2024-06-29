Developing Story

PM Modi meets first-time Ministers of State

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the leaders who became Ministers of State for the very first time in the Council of Ministers and gained insights on their ministerial journey.

He informed about this meeting through a social media post on X.

Taking it to a social media post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Met those who have become Ministers of State for the first time in the Council of Ministers. Heard their experiences and insights as they have just embarked on their ministerial journey. Also discussed ways to further strengthen governance at the grassroots.”

PM Modi and 71 members of his ministerial team took the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9. The team had 30 cabinet ministers, five ministers of state (Independent Charge), and 36 Ministers of State.

The list of first-time Ministers of State includes Suresh Gopi, Murlidhar Mohol, Jayant Chaudhary, and more.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed several adjournments on Friday, with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on a debate on the NEET-UG row and the government keen to take up the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon and later for the day as the opposition parties pressed for the acceptance of their adjournment notices seeking debate on the NEET-UG controversy.

Rajya Sabha saw repeated adjournments with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar saying that he has been pained over Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition, coming to the well of the House over opposition demand. The opposition members later staged a walk out.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on June 24 with new members taking oath. The Rajya Sabha session started on June 27. (ANI)

