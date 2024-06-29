Bangus Valley: From hidden gem to must-visit destination for adventure lovers

Srinagar, June 28: Located approximately 130 kilometers from the summer capital Srinagar, at an altitude of 10,000 feet (3,000 meters), Bangus Valley has become a popular summer destination for tourists.

Until last year, very few non-local tourists visited this place. However, currently, hundreds of people are flocking to this prestigious valley, also known as the mirror of heaven on earth.

Tucked in the beautiful snow-clad mountains, the valley offers a mesmerizing view to visitors. Those visiting for the first time are completely enchanted by the natural beauty. In recent days, hundreds of people have been visiting this beautiful place.

The valley is home to diverse flora and fauna, including rare and endangered species. It is also a popular destination for bird watching and trekking. Recently, its main meadow has become a favourite spot for picnic-goers and adventure enthusiasts seeking new trails in Kashmir. Bangus Valley offers numerous hiking trails, with some of the most popular being the Lasher and Bidruin trails.

Rashmika, a tourist from Bangalore, told Rising Kashmir that she visited Bangus for the first time and has fallen in love with the meadows and snow-clad mountains. “We came to know about this place from a local friend who accompanied us here. We have visited Kashmir in the past but never been here before. This place is completely heaven, and the only thing missing is overnight accommodation. I would have loved to spend a few days here, but unfortunately, there is no accommodation available in this vicinity.”

Recently, Bangus Valley has become a must-visit place as a heat wave has gripped the country, prompting people to travel to Kashmir. Those who discover Bangus are flocking to these meadows.

Mohammed Amin, a local horse owner, said that this year they are able to earn their livelihood as people are taking horse rides. “Currently, a good number of people are visiting here, and we are earning our livelihood. We are praying for more tourists to arrive.”

Previously, LG Manoj Sinha attended a grand event and promised to develop Bangus Valley. Since his visit last year, the administration has constructed continuous roads towards Bangus Valley to make it accessible from all three sides: Mawer, Rajwar, and Tee Pee Kupwara.

All three routes offer visitors a beautiful experience. Those traveling from the Mawer side have the chance to explore the fast-flowing stream of Nallah Mawer, famous for trout. They can also spend quality time in Reshwari, where a rest house is available, and visitors can stay overnight in homestays.

Similarly, those traveling from the Rajwar side can explore the breath-taking view of Reshnari, also called the Gateway of Bangus. However, people from this side are complaining about poor road connectivity.

From the Kupwara Tee Pee side, visitors can enjoy views of the beautiful Kupwara town, Tee Pee, and several other places. However, people are complaining that this is the longest route to Bangus Valley for those who travel from Srinagar.

It is believed that if Bangus Valley is developed, it will create job opportunities for thousands of educated youth, as this place has great potential.