NTA announces new exam dates for UGC NET, CSIR-UGC NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced new dates for UGC-NET June 2024 exams, Joint CSIR UGC NET exams and NCET (National Common Entrance Test) 2024 Exams.

As per the issued notice, the UGC NET June 2024 exams will be conducted between August 21 and September 4, the Joint CSIR UGC NET will be conducted from July 25 to July 27 and the NCET exams will be conducted on July 10.

These exams will be computer-based, including the exam of UGC-NET, as, earlier, the UGC NET June 2024 Cycle examination was held in Pen & paper (offline) mode. However, it will now be held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 will be held as per the schedule, i.e., on July 6, 2024.

For further information, the respective candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA (www.nta.ac.in)

For more clarification regarding the NTA examinations, the candidates can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail at the respective e-mail [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected].

As per the notice issued, these exams were canceled or postponed due to certain unavoidable circumstances.

The Ministry of Education on June 19, canceled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across different cities of the country.

The reason cited by the Education Ministry for the cancellation of the exam was – “To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be canceled.” (ANI)