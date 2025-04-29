Breaking

PM Modi chairs meeting with Defence Minister, NSA, CDS, Armed Forces chiefs

New Delhi, Apr 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

 

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also attended the meeting.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met PM Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday. The meeting came a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on some decisions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

 

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

 

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

 

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

 

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

Business