Major reshuffle in Civil Administration, 96 JKAS Officers transferred

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of 96 officers in civil administration with immediate effect.

As per the oder issued by General Administration Department (GAD),”Rakesh Magotra, JKAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.”

Naseer Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, vice Ghulam Rasool Mir, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Vir Krishan Dhar, JKAS, Secretary, Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, J&K, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

Dhananter Singh, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Sonali Arun Gupta, JKAS, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (M&P), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Atul Gupta, JKAS, Joint Director, Information, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Billawar Duggan vice Mr. Rajesh Lakhan, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Jagdish Chander, JKAS, Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Harbans Lal, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Mohammad Ashraf, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, J&K.

Rajeev Magotra, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Sanjeev Rana, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Sukriti Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Registrar, GCET, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Umar Shafi Pandit, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Wullar-Manasbal, is transferred and posted as Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Srinagar.

Deepak Dubey, JKAS, Deputy Director (AudioVisual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Jammu.

Pardeep Kumar, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Reasi, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Abdul Rashid Dass, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kulgam, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Aharbal, is transferred and posted as Registrar, District Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

Syed Naseer Ahmad, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, against an available vacancy.

Girdhari Lal, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, against an available vacancy.

Kaiser Ahmad Bhawani, JKAS, Principal, Revenue Training Institute, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.

Mita Kumari, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdhary, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Kathua.

Anshuman Singh, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Directorate of Employment, J&K , is posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department.

Zaheer Abass Bhat, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Naser Ali, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (M&P), Jammu.

Preeti Sharma, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Special), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Bilal Mukhtar Dar, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, vice Mr. Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Abhishake Abrol, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Jammu, vice Mr. Virender Kumar Manyal, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Vikas Dhar Bagati, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Registrar, District Kathua, against an available vacancy.

Shabnam Rashid, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Malik Waseem Ahmad, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, under orders of transfer as Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Tinna Mahajan, JKAS, Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise mmissioner (Accounts), Jammu.

Nazia Hassan, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Anantnag. She shall join the new place of posting upon the retirement of the present incumbent on 30.04.2025. Till then the officer shall repoft to the General Administration Department.

Manisha Koul, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, R.S, Pura, is transferred and posted as Registrar, District Samba, relieving Dr. Subash Chander, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba of the additional charge of the post.

Mohammad Imran Khan, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Wullar-Manasbal.

Zahid Rashid Khan, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Budgam, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Budgam, vice Waseem Raja, JKAS who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Varinder Gupta, JKAS, Deputy Director, Information, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Registrar, District Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Kuldip Raj, JKAS, Personnel Officer in the Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, J&K, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Parvaiz Ahmad Naik, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agenry, Jammu, vice Ms. Deepika Rana, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Najwan Nazki, JKAS, Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mir Zahida, JKAS, Deputy Director, l&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Zaheer Ahmad Kaifi, JKAS, Special Officer, Auqaf, J&K, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kulgam.

Deebah Khalid Peer, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Srinagar.

Mohammad Ashraf, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

Syed Nadeem Iqbal Andrabi, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy retary to the Government, Finance Department.

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Collector, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Srinagar, ls transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Vikas Sharma, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Hilal Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Bandipora.

Mohammad Rafeeq Bhat, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.

Mohd. Rafiq, JKAS, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Poonch, is transferred and posted as District Mineral Officer, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Ahmad Hakak, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Kangan. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ganderbal, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sheetal Pandita, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Bashir Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Special Officer, Auqaf, J&K.

Muzaffer Hussain Wani, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department,

Danish Rasool Mir, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu.

Riaz Ahmad, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, is transferred and posted as General Manager, JKTDC, Jammu.

Mohd. Hanief, JKAS, presently posted in the J&K Sports Council, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Mudasir Hussain Famda, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla.

Sham Lal Abrol, JKAS, General Manager, JKTDC, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Collector, ERA, Jammu.

Aijaz Ahmad Shigon, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, is transferred and posted as Personnel Officer in the Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, J&K.

Tarun Sharma, JKAS, Development Officer, Handicrafts (Non-Textiles), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Motor Garages, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Hamidullah Mir, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as SubRegistrar, Kulgam.

Altaf Hussain Bhat, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ganderbal vice Mushtaq Ahmad Maqdoomi, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Anantnag.

Shafiq Ahmad Wani, JKAS, OSD in the Office of Administrative Secretary, Depaftment of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

Iqbal Hussain Mlr, JKAS, Assistant Director in the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir.

Irfan Ali Khan, JKAS, BDO, Tangdhar, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Arshad Hussain Ganai, JKAS, BDO, Frisal, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances Department.

Ch. Mohd. Nawaz, JKAS, DPO, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

Suhayb Ahmad Wani, JKAS, BDO, Hardboora, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

Diksha Bamba, JKAS, Tehsildar/HQA to DC Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Naveed Hussain Badroo, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Revenue Department, is posted as Custodian Evacuee Properties, Kashmir.

lavaid Ahmad Malik, JKAS, Administrative Officer, l&K Services Selection Board, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Clvil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Saima Sharief Khan, JKAS, BDO in the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, J&K, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu.

Abdul Majeed Rather, JKAS, Tehsildar (Headquarter Assistant) in the office of Additional Inspector General Registration, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ganderbal.

Ashwani Hansa, JKAS, OSD in the office of CEO, Mission Youth, J&K, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Udhampur, vice Tanveer-ul-Majid Wani, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Ashu Kumari, JKAS, Information Officer in the Directorate of Information, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Information, Jammu.

Anissa Nabi, JKAS, State Project Manager, Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K, is transferred and posted as Chief Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council.

Angel Kotwal, JKAS, BDO in the office of ACP, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Akhnoor.

Shallni Raina, JKAS, Administrative Officer, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Marh.

Arshi Rasool, JKAS, DPO, Shoplan, is transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Srinagar (East). She shall also hold the charge of the post of SubRegistrar, Srinagar (West), in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Tahira Tabasum, JKAS, Assistant Director in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.

Murtaza Rashid, JKAS, OSD in the office of CEO, Mission Youth, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Bilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, ARTO, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Khansahib. He shall also hold the charge of the post of SubRegistrar, Budgam, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Kavita Pandoh, JKAS, DPO (Publicity), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Jammu (North-I).

Sania Haq Khan, JKAS, DPO, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu.

Arjumand Yaqoob, JKAS, Assistant Director in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.

Malvika Sharma, JKAS, Functional Manager, DIC, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu.

Syed Namaz Nahin Tabasam Shah, JKAS, Tehsildar/HQA in the office of DC, Samba, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu.

Sugandhi Banotra, JKAS, Assistant Dlrector in the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Assistant Settlement Officer, Jammu vice Anju Anand, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Tahir Ahmad Magray, JKAS, Tehsildar in the office of Dlvisional Commissioner, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Syed Farhana Asgar, JKAS, ARTO (Hqr), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Auqil Nuvaid, JKAS, BDO, Surankote, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Rajouri vice Mr. Vijay Kumar, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Tanvi Gupta, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Depaftment, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department for her posting as ETO/CTO.

Shivana Akhter, Jr. Scale JKAS, Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the State Election Commission, Jammu.

Disha Gupta, Jr. Scale JKAS, BDO, Kulwanta, is transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Udhampur.