PM chairs meeting with Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS, service chiefs

New Delhi, May -09 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence on Friday amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were among those present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a review of the current security situation. The review was held a day after Pakistan sought to target Indian cities and civilian infrastructure, in addition to some military targets. The attacks were effectively repelled by Indian Defence Forces.

The meeting was attended by the country’s top security brass. and Defence Secretary RK Singh was also present.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India’s western border, targeting several regions. Defence officials said the the attacks were intercepted by India’s air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri strongly condemned Pakistan’s “provocative and escalatory actions” and said Indian Armed Forces responded appropriately.

“These provocative and escalatory actions taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to military establishments. Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly… The official and blatantly farsical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out, by the Pakistani state machinery is another example of their duplicity and the new depths they are plumbing to,” Misri said.

Meanwhile, amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of armed forces veterans on Friday and had an extensive interaction on various issues related to the current situation.

The group included former Air Force, Army, and Navy Chiefs and other veterans who have extensively served the country.

Earlier today, the Central Government empowered the Chief of Army Staff to call out “every office and every enrolled person” of the Territorial Army on active duty amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

This decision came under the power conferred Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948. (ANI):